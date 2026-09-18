Glad to Read Bobbie Jonas’ Column

Thank you for adding Bobbie Jonas to your already stellar list of contributing writers.

From both my own experience with physical challenges and my work as a Behavioral Intuitive, I wholeheartedly agree with Bobbie that exploring the mind-body connection can be such an important avenue toward healing.

I’m very much looking forward to the insights she’ll share in the months ahead. I’m sure your readers will benefit greatly from her perspective and experience. Even in her first column, that final paragraph is pure gold.

Thank you, Bobbie, for sharing your wisdom.

Bob Rice