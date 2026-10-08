Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Announces Fall 2026 Community Grants Cycle

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley will open its Fall 2026 community grants cycle for local education and nonprofit organizations on October 15, 2026.

“During the past twelve months, our Rotary club awarded over $125,000 in grants to local groups, including the Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma Splash, Care Partners Initiative, F.I.S.H., Food For All, La Luz, Music In Place, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, Pets Lifeline, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation, and Sweetwater Spectrum,” said Jeff Walter, club president. “We’ve been serving Sonoma Valley continuously since 1946, doing what we can to make our community a little bit better for the people who live, work, and visit here.”

Starting October 15, 2026, interested nonprofit groups can download the grant application, submission instructions, and guidelines at www.SonomaValleyRotary.org via the Community Grant Application link on the home page. Applications are due by 5pm PST on November 3, 2026. The club’s grants committee will review all submissions and plans to announce awards by the end of November.

“Our grants are designed to be very accessible to local organizations that deliver direct services to Sonoma Valley,” said Michael Wray, the club’s grants committee chair. “Funding is based on the proceeds from our recent Luck of the Irish Raffle. In addition, our members give back through hands-on service projects such as maintaining Sonoma Garden Park, removing debris from Sonoma Creek, helping care for Sonoma’s hike and bike path, and gleaning plums and pears each harvest season at the historic groves in Jack London State Historic Park.”

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. Contact John Coulston at [email protected] to attend.

Shown in the photo are:

Beth Fox, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley

Shanis Nelson, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley

Michael Wray, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley

Heidi Lage, Care Partners Initiative

Moira McGovern, Family Reunited Initiative

Arlene Holt, F.I.S.H.

Irma Pulido Chavez, Food for All/Comida para Todos

Debra Lambrecht, Kids Scoop News

Dennis Agnos, La Luz

Michaela Murray, La Luz

Micah Sawyer, Michah's Hugs

Michelle Sawyer, Michah's Hugs

Melissa Bingham, Music in Place

Michelle Leisen, ReadOn

Lawrence Armaturo, ReadOn

Sarah Hamann, Ruthless Kindness

Sue Martin, Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company

Josh Cutter, Sonoma Community Center

Whitney Reuling, Sonoma Family Meal

Jane Hansen, Sonoma Splash

Melissa Lely, Sonoma Valley Certified Farmer's Market

Denny Lane, Sonoma Valley High School Mock Trial

Megan Hansen, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance

Becca Knopf, Square Peg Foundation

Stephanie Derammelaere, Valley of the Moon Observatory

Katie DeJongh, Vintage House