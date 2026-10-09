Nominations Open for Sonoma’s 2027 Treasure Artist of the Year

Do you know an artist whose work and community contributions help make Sonoma Valley a creative and vibrant place? The City of Sonoma’s Cultural and Fine Arts Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2027 Treasure Artist of the Year Award.

Established in 1983, the award recognizes outstanding artists in the performing, visual and literary arts who demonstrate excellence in their craft and make meaningful contributions to the Sonoma Valley community.

Treasure Artists are celebrated throughout their year of recognition, including at a public reception hosted by the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission, where they receive the Key to the City. Honorees also have opportunities to exhibit their work in City Council Chambers and participate in the Sonoma Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade.

Who Can Be Nominated

Artists who live within the Sonoma Valley Unified School District boundaries are eligible, including residents of Schellville, Vineburg, the City of Sonoma, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, Eldridge and Glen Ellen.

How to Nominate

Nominations are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Nominations can be submitted in two ways:

Online: Fill out the nomination form

Fill out the nomination form In Person, By Mail or Email: Send written nominations to the Parks and Recreation Department, RE: Treasure Artist Nomination, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476, or email [email protected] .

When submitting, please include:

A description of the artist’s work and achievements

Photos, a portfolio or a link to their work

How they have contributed to the Sonoma Valley community

Why you believe they should be honored as the 2027 Treasure Artist of the Year

Important Reminder: Multiple nominations for the same artist are welcome, but the number of nominations an artist receives does not necessarily increase their likelihood of selection. Each nomination should be a complete, independently written submission that reflects the nominator’s own perspective on the artist and their work. Letters of support or submissions that duplicate or substantially repeat another nomination will not be considered as separate nominations.

Want to learn more and see who has been honored in the past? Visit our Treasure Artist webpage.