Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season with Vaccinations

Respiratory Virus season is underway, and the time to get your respiratory virus vaccines is now, before the start of the holiday season and its shopping trips, parties and gatherings. Being vaccinated helps lower the risk of getting sick and prevents serious illnesses or complications.

Everyone six months of age and older, especially those at high risk for severe illness, should receive the flu vaccine. In general, anyone looking for protection from COVID-19 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and CDPH recommends that individuals at higher risk for serious illness such as children 6-23 months, adults 65 years or older or those who are pregnant or planning pregnancy should get up to date on the current COVID-19 vaccine. Infants and toddlers, adults 75 years or older and people who are pregnant, should get the RSV vaccine. More specific recommendations for all three vaccines are available below.

These vaccines are an important piece in preventing illnesses and are currently available at local healthcare providers throughout California. Additionally, they must be covered by health insurers in California.

“As we head into the holiday season, one of the best gifts we can give ourselves and the people around us is the protection that vaccination provides,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Covid-19, flu and RSV can cause serious illness, particularly for infants, older adults and people with certain health conditions. I have made sure that myself and everyone in my family has gotten up to date, and protecting yourself and your loved ones now can help reduce the risk of severe illness requiring hospital visits and help everyone enjoy more time together this holiday season.”

COVID-19

Children: All children 6-23 months; all children 2-18 years with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19; all children who are in close contact with others with risk factors; all children who choose protection.

Pregnancy: All who are planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum or lactating.

Adults: All adults age 65 years and older; all adults ages 19-64 years with risk factors; all adults who are in close contact with others with risk factors; all adults who choose protection.

Healthcare Workers: All healthcare workers.

Influenza

Children: All children 6 months and older.

Pregnancy: All who are planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum or lactating.

Adults: All adults 19 years or older.

Healthcare Workers: All healthcare workers.

RSV

Children: All children 8 months or younger; all children 8-19 months with risk factors.

Pregnancy: All who are pregnant between 32-36 weeks gestational age.

Adults: All adults 75 years and older; all adults 50-74 years with risk factors.

Healthcare Workers: All who meet the above criteria.

A list of risk factors is available at CDPH’s Public Health for All webpage. Talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Cost and Availability

COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines are covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Californians who do not have health insurance can contact their local health department or MyTurn for help finding locations offering vaccines. Schedule your appointment and check vaccine availability before arriving or visit My Turn, California’s Vaccine Scheduling & Information Site to search for a clinic near you.

The Vaccines For Children (VFC) program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines for free to children (18 and younger) who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to find out if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility. Check out your local jurisdiction hosting free vaccination clinics and drives in your area.

Three Vaccines, One Visit

COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines are all safe to receive at the same time. Visit MyTurn.cdph.ca.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment or contact your local pharmacy or healthcare provider.

Stay Informed

CDPH’s Public Health for All: Find more information on immunization requirements and resources.

CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses Hub: Access the Respiratory Virus Dashboard to check up-to-date respiratory activity in your community and across California.