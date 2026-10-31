County Removes Zoning Restriction on Accessory Dwelling Units

Good news for some property owners interested in building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU)! The Board of Supervisors recently adopted an ordinance removing the Z (ADU Exclusion) Combining District from nearly 4,000 inland parcels, eliminating an outdated zoning restriction to comply with state law. The change takes effect Nov. 5, 2026, but eligible property owners can submit ADU applications now.

Important to know: Other ADU requirements still apply. Some properties, including those under Williamson Act agricultural preservation contracts, may not qualify. The restriction also remains in place within the Coastal Zone.