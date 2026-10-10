Health Officer Issues Mask Order in Specified Health Care Facilities

To protect against the elevated risk of respiratory virus-related illnesses, such as COVID and flu, during the fall and winter, Sonoma County’s Health Officer Dr. Mia Shim issued a health order requiring health care personnel and others to mask in patient care areas of specified health care facilities. The health order, designed to protect the most vulnerable people in our community, will be in effect from Nov. 1, 2026 through March 31, 2027.

The health care facilities subject to the order include the following:

skilled nursing facilities,

portions of long-term care facilities where nursing care is provided,

acute and non-acute rehabilitation facilities,

infusion centers, and

dialysis centers.

The masking requirement applies to both health care personnel and non-patients — such as visitors and other members of the public who are accompanying patients — in all patient care areas. These areas include registration desks in lobbies, waiting rooms, examination rooms, therapy rooms, and other areas where patients and health care providers interact.

“Safeguarding our most vulnerable residents is a shared responsibility, particularly within environments dedicated to healing and long-term care,” said Dr. Shim. “By wearing masks in these designated facilities, we provide essential protection for patients who face the highest risk of severe disease. This action also supports our dedicated health care workforce and helps our medical resources remain resilient when seasonal illnesses peak.”

Since 2017, the County of Sonoma Health Officer has issued an order requiring specified health care personnel to wear face masks during the respiratory virus season. While only certain facility types are subject to this health order, all health care facilities are strongly recommended to encourage the use of face masks throughout the respiratory virus season, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Shim also strongly recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as well as RSV vaccines if they are eligible. In California, these vaccines remain covered by insurance for residents of all ages.

“In addition to vaccination, I highly encourage everyone to wear masks in public indoor settings when local transmission levels are high,” she said. Individuals can consult Sonoma County’s respiratory virus dashboard to determine the current level of risk in the county.

This health order is issued to mitigate the severe risks of respiratory virus-related hospitalizations and death among high-risk patients. It also aims to protect health care workers from illness, prevent virus transmission to patients and preserve essential health care capacity throughout respiratory virus season.

The full text and details of the health order can be found here.