New AAA Foundation Survey Shows Where Drivers Fall Short on Roadside Safety

Drivers strongly support Slow Down, Move Over laws, but roadside actions don’t always match awareness

Ahead of National Slow Down, Move Over Day on Saturday, October 17, AAA is sharing a new survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (FTS) that reveals a dangerous gap between driver awareness and roadside behavior. While more than 90% of drivers reported moving over and/or slowing down the last time they passed a disabled vehicle, tow truck, or police car on the shoulder, previous AAA FTS research found that only 64% of vehicles subject to Slow Down, Move Over laws were observed changing lanes and/or reducing speed; 36% did neither.

In 2025, AAA responded to more than 30 million roadside events near active traffic. Recent roadside fatalities show the deadly consequences when drivers fail to slow down, move over, and stay alert. From 2019 to 2023, more than 2,100 people were struck and killed while stranded or working on the roadside.

“AAA responds to millions of roadside assistance calls each year, and stranded motorists are part of every community. At the heart of observing Slow Down Move Over laws is protecting people and making our roads safer together,” said Dan Hutchison, AAA Mountain West Group Executive Vice President of Road Services. “When approaching a roadside incident, reducing speed and, when it’s safe, moving over a lane helps ensure a safer environment for road-service providers and motorists so everyone returns home safely.”

“Every day, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) employees, first responders, tow truck operators, and highway maintenance crews work in some of the most dangerous conditions imaginable, often just feet from traffic. While it is encouraging that drivers support Slow Down, Move Over laws, these findings show there is still work to do to turn awareness into action,” said Wayne Wilson, Highway Safety Education Campaign Manager at Caltrans. “We urge all motorists to slow down, move over when it is safe, and stay alert whenever they see flashing lights, emergency responders, highway workers, or disabled vehicles along the roadside. A few extra seconds of caution can mean the difference between life and death. Together, we can make California’s roads safer for everyone.”

Additional Survey Findings

Support is high. When Slow Down, Move Over laws were explained, 90% of drivers supported them, and only 2% opposed them.

Awareness gaps remain. Only 66% of drivers believed their state law required special action near a stopped police car.

Closing the Gap

The findings point to the need for public education across multiple channels. Drivers were most likely to say they would learn about new traffic laws from road signs, but many recalled hearing about them from other sources. The data also suggests that drivers unfamiliar with Slow Down, Move Over laws may respond to different outreach methods, reinforcing the need for awareness campaigns, driver education, enforcement messaging, and community outreach.

What Drivers Should Do

AAA urges drivers to slow down early, move over when safe, and pass with extra caution whenever they approach flashing lights, hazard lights, or any stopped vehicle on the roadside. Additional recommendations include:

Stay focused and drive sober. Keep your phone out of reach, watch the road ahead, and never drive impaired or drowsy.

Slow down early. Ease off the accelerator as soon as you see flashing lights, hazard lights, or a stopped vehicle, and be prepared to pass by with caution.

Move over when it is safe. On multi-lane roads, change lanes to give emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles, service vehicles, and disabled vehicles more room.

If you cannot move over, slow down and pass with caution. Reduce your speed to a safe, reasonable pace and proceed carefully unless directed otherwise by emergency personnel. Most states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10 to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

For more than two decades, AAA has championed Slow Down, Move Over laws nationwide as part of its broader commitment to roadside safety. Drivers should know what their state law requires and take action whenever they approach flashing lights, hazard lights, or any stopped vehicle on the roadside.