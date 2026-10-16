Sonoma County Transit Expands Electric Fleet, Opens New EV Charging Facility

Sonoma County officials will celebrate the expansion of Sonoma County Transit’s electric bus fleet and unveil its new charging system during a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Transit facility, 355 W. Robles Ave. in Santa Rosa. The public is welcome to attend. Speakers will include Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Hermosillo, County Executive David Guhin, and James Cameron of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

The fully operational charging system supports Sonoma County Transit’s growing electric fleet. Seven new 40-foot electric buses bring the agency’s total number of zero-emission buses in service to 18. Additional buses are planned as the County works toward electrifying most of its heavy-duty transit fleet by 2030. The new buses and charging equipment will be showcased during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The charging system includes backup generation capacity designed to keep electric buses charged during power outages. This capability helps ensure buses remain available for evacuations and other emergency transportation needs. County transit buses helped transport residents during the 2017 and 2019 wildfire evacuations.

“This charging system gives us the capacity to support the 18 zero-emission buses now in service and expand the electric fleet over time,” said Emily Betts, transit manager for Sonoma County Transit. “It provides the infrastructure our team needs to manage charging efficiently and prepare more electric buses for service across the county.”

“The new electric buses and charging system represent an important investment in cleaner transportation and reliable public service,” said Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “They will help reduce emissions while strengthening Sonoma County Transit’s ability to serve our community every day and during emergencies.”

The charging infrastructure and electric buses were funded through a combination of local, state, and federal sources. Funding included Federal Transit Administration Sections 5307 and 5339 formula funds; Caltrans’ Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and Low Carbon Transit Operations Program; the California Air Resources Board’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project; Transportation Fund for Clean Air funding administered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority; and Transportation Development Act funds.

Sonoma County Transit operates 19 local and intercity routes and provides door-to-door paratransit service for eligible riders with disabilities. Local routes are fare-free for all riders. Youth ages 18 and younger, college students with valid identification, and veterans also ride intercity routes free.

For routes, schedules, and real-time arrival information, visit sctransit.com or use the Transit app.