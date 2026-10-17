Lady Dragons Win Flag Football Title

Delorefice Excels With National Ranking

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

What a difference a year can make.

That exactly describes what the Sonoma Valley High School girls’ flag football team is currently feeling in the wake of capturing the Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) crown.

After finishing last year’s inaugural season with a 2-19 overall record, and starting the 2026 campaign with three straight nonleague losses, the Lady Dragons went on an impressive run and won 13 of 14 games, including the last 11 in a row, for a 13-4 mark and first-place (8-1) in league play.

In their last two games, both on the road and against the two teams closest to them in the VVAL standings, the front-running Sonoma girls routed second-place Petaluma 33-6, then upended third-place Casa Grande 26-18. And when fourth-place Vintage, the only league team to beat them lost, they clinched the title.

The Lady Dragons wrap up the regular and league season by hosting Napa and American Canyon this Monday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 22, respectively, at SVHS’s Bob Midgley Field.

Leading Sonoma to the championship was two-way force, junior Capri Delorefice, who – with two games remaining – not only leads the VVAL in most statistical areas, but she is also sectional, state and nationally ranked in six categories, including three for touchdowns, and one each for rushing, interceptions and flag pulls.

“It has been an incredible season, and I couldn’t be prouder of

these girls,” said Sonoma’s first-year head coach Garrett Sathre. “To go from just two wins in the program’s inaugural season last year, to winning a league championship in our second season is pretty remarkable.” Coach Sathre is assisted by Ryan Olivier.