Raised Crosswalk Planned at Junipero Serra Drive and Sonoma Bike Path

As part of the City of Sonoma’s Citywide Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Improvements project (CIP T-6), the City is preparing to install a new raised crosswalk where the Sonoma Bike Path crosses Junipero Serra Drive.

A raised crosswalk brings the roadway up to the level of the sidewalk or path at the crossing. It is designed to make people crossing more visible and encourage slower vehicle speeds. This will be the first raised crosswalk in the City of Sonoma.

Learn more about the planned raised crosswalk and other Sonoma Bike Path crossing improvements on the project webpage.

Traffic Safety Committee – November 2

The Traffic Safety Committee will receive an update on the planned raised crosswalk at its Monday, November 2 meeting at 6:00 p.m. View meeting details.

New Bicycle Path Crossing Improvements Webpage

The City has also added a Sonoma Bike Path Crossing Improvements webpage with information about this improvement and other work planned to improve safety and visibility where the Sonoma Bike Path crosses City streets.

The webpage will serve as the central source for information and updates on this portion of the larger Citywide Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Improvements project. Community members can also sign up to receive project updates by email from the project page.

Learn more about the Sonoma Bike Path Crossing Improvements.