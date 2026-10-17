Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights to Hold Forum on Flock Cameras October 19

Flock Camera & ALPR Community Forum
The Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights invites you to attend a moderated community forum on Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) and Flock, with local law enforcement leaders and city councilmembers.
ALPR & Flock Community Forum
Monday, October 19
6:00–8:00 PM
New Location:
Sonoma County Fairgrounds-Saralee & Richard’s Barn Room
1350 Bennett Valley Rd.,Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Available parking at: Brookwood Parking Lot – 1450 Bennett Valley Rd.
The forum will focus on ALPR and Flock technology, with an opportunity for community members to hear from local officials and participate through public comment.
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