Impact100 Increases Grant Maximum to $30,000

Applications Open November 2

In 2027, women’s collective giving organization Impact100 Sonoma will raise the maximum amount of its Impetus Grants to nonprofits serving local residents from $25,000 to $30,000. The move marks the first increase since the 2021 adoption of the Impetus Grant model. The group will continue to offer one Encore Grant, giving a second grant of the same amount in 2028.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to raise our maximum to $30,000,” said President Leslie Blankenship “Our expanding membership made this increase possible. It reflects both the rising cost of doing business and the continued growth of Impact100, enabling us to put more dollars directly into the hands of the organizations doing essential work in our community.”

The new grant strategy and the membership drive launched at the Annual Garden Party. Every member makes a one-year, fully tax-deductible minimum donation of $1,200 ($600 for a shared membership). $1,000 goes toward grants. The more members, the more money is available to distribute. Join or renew by December 31 to vote for 2027 Grantees.

For the first time, the public is invited to the 16 grant recipients’ update meeting October 22, 4:00 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre. “Everyone is invited to come see women’s collective philanthropy in action—to hear the inspiring stories of our nonprofit partners and learn about the difference they’re making in people’s lives throughout the Valley,” said Blankenship. “I guarantee you will leave with a full heart.” For free online registration, visit www.impact100sonoma.org.

2027 grant applications will be available on the website November 2; filing deadline is January 8, 2027.

Impact100 Sonoma provides core mission funding guided by the principles of “trust-based philanthropy.” Grant recipients have discretion in how grant money is spent. The funding covers essential, ongoing operational costs, providing the stability and flexibility needed to fulfill their purpose and strengthen the community. “While we are happy to help them establish, expand, or sustain specific programs,” said Alison Thompson, Oversight Co-Chair, “we are also proud to fund capacity building, infrastructure costs, and other fundamental expenses that support them in effectively pursuing their missions.”

In April 2026, Impact100 Sonoma awarded a record $365,000, donated by more than 330 members, to 16 nonprofits. Since its founding in 2009, the group has awarded $4,740,485 to nonprofits serving the Valley. The strategy of disbursing multiple small grants, not one large grant, was initiated during COVID.

“Through the Impetus Grant model, we encourage participation by a broad cross-section of applicants who serve wide-ranging needs and create meaningful impact throughout the community, helping to build a just and thriving Sonoma Valley,” said Thompson.

An optional session for nonprofits takes place via Zoom November 5, 4:00 p.m. Members of Impact100 Grants Oversight and Financial Review Committees will guide attendees through the application process and answer questions. [email protected].

Over the winter, Impact100 member teams will evaluate applications, make site visits, and select finalists for voting by the full membership mid-April. The grants will be announced on April 29.