Fine Eye Gallery Relocates to Downtown Sonoma

Fine Eye Gallery is pleased to announce its relocation to a new location at 535 1st Street West in Sonoma.

Established in 1990 in Sutter Creek, Fine Eye Gallery has spent more than three decades celebrating American craftsmanship. The gallery features distinctive work created by skilled American artisans and makers, offering customers the opportunity to bring one-of-a-kind craftsmanship, creativity, and character into their homes and lives.

While the gallery has undergone several transitions in recent years, its core mission remains unchanged: providing a curated collection of high-quality artisan products from across the country. Its collection includes thoughtfully selected artwork, glass, wood, metal, jewelry, and ceramics.

The new Sonoma location offers an inviting setting for customers to discover exceptional pieces while supporting independent American makers.

“We’re excited to begin this next chapter in Sonoma and to welcome both longtime supporters and new visitors to the Fine Eye Gallery,” said owner Dora Martin. “Since our start in Sutter Creek, we have always been committed to quality. We look forward to sharing that passion for exceptional American craftsmanship with a new community.”

Fine Eye Gallery officially opened its doors on September 2nd.