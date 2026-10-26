We Are Sonoma Valley History

Historical Society Preserves the Past

By Patricia Cullinan

History provides context for our lives and offers a fresh perspective on the world around us. For those reasons, and to preserve the historical record of one of California’s most historically significant sites, the Sonoma Valley Historical Society was established in January of 1937 by a small group of citizens who understood the value of preserving the materials of the past to share the stories of those who settled and thrived in Sonoma Valley.

That history covers the entire Valley, from Pythian Road at the north to San Pablo Bay to the south. The Society, a nonprofit organization, has operated continuously ever since. With just one part-time employee, most of the work is made possible by a team of passionate volunteers.

The Historical Society provides education through exhibits housed throughout the Valley, including at the Blue Wing Inn, Sonoma City Hall, and the Sonoma Community Center. In addition, the Society presents informative talks and walks, and provides educational materials to teachers, authors, educators and historians from around the world.

In 2016, the City of Sonoma leased the historic Marcy House to the Historical Society to house its extensive archives. At the Marcy House Archives & Research Center, the Society collects material, including personal papers, photographs, school yearbooks, scrapbooks, videos, telephone books, city directories, general history and reference books, pamphlet files, personal journals, oral histories, business records, magazines, maps, newspapers, records from local organizations and government, train information and maps, and funeral records for Sonoma Valley cemeteries. Through California Revealed, a California State Library initiative, the Society has made great strides in digitizing and preserving the collections, ensuring greater online access to Sonoma Valley’s rich history.

Since 1979, the Society has been sharing Sonoma Valley’s rich history at its museum in Depot Park. In early 2024, the museum was shuttered for repairs, creating an unexpected opportunity to step back and imagine how to tell the Sonoma Valley story in a more wide-ranging way – showcasing stories of immigration, innovation and community that form the vibrant mosaic of who and what shaped the Valley of the Moon, from Native peoples to contemporary times. The reimagined, rebranded Sonoma Valley History Museum opens late Fall 2026, free for all, with Spanish translation for each exhibit.

The stewardship of historic resources maintains key character-defining features so that authenticity and richness are conserved in Sonoma Valley. It takes the efforts of the community to make preservation relevant, including the reuse of historic resources in innovative ways.

The Society is one of the oldest, continuously operating cultural institutions in Sonoma Valley. As a private institution, not a state or city agency, Sonoma Valley Historical Society depends on charitable contributions and grants to fulfill its mission – to serve and inspire present and future generations by collecting, sharing and preserving artifacts, images and documents relating to the distinctive culture and history of the Valley of the Moon.

Patricia Cullinan is President of The Sonoma Valley Historical Society, which can be reached at 707-343-1335, https://sonomavalleyhistory.org.