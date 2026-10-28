Jason Sutter: SVHS: Proud of Our Past, Excited About Our Future

When was the last time you visited Sonoma Valley High School? If it has been a while, you might be surprised by what you find today.

Sonoma Valley High School has served generations of families in our community. Parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors all have memories of their time at the high school, and because of this, we often carry an image of Sonoma Valley High School based on our memories, not on the reality of today. Today’s Sonoma Valley High School has transformed with new facilities, exciting programming, and a positive, vibrant culture.

The transformation is evident from the moment you step onto campus. Whether it is the new science building, an amazing pool facility, or a stadium and sports complex worthy of league champs, you can see the impact of our bond efforts in the facilities our students use every day. While those facilities make a difference, they are only one part of the campus. We have continued to clean up and update other existing facilities. As you walk the campus, you notice updated landscaping, thriving planters, and shaded areas for students to relax. Most remarkably, the campus has slowly collected beautiful student-created murals. The physical space our students enjoy is increasingly becoming worthy of their potential.

While the physical space communicates pride and possibility, our high school programs make that possibility a reality through strong college preparation and a career readiness track. For a small-town school with about 1,000 students, our school does an amazing job preparing students for college. In addition to full access to A-G courses, our fifteen Advanced Placement (AP) classes rival the schedules of schools twice our size. We have even partnered with Santa Rosa Junior College to offer college courses to our students during the school day. We offer a strong Career Technical Education (CTE) program that gives students opportunities to explore career paths and build real-world skills. Pathways like media arts, machining and forming technologies, food services & hospitality, and public & community healthcare bring the real world of career into the classroom. We understand there are multiple pathways to success after high school, and we prepare our students to meet them.

While the physical space and our academic programs are critical, the most striking difference may be our campus culture. Student engagement is at high levels with the removal of cell phones from the school day. Visitors on campus can’t help but notice students talking to one another rather than staring at phones. That engagement extends to the classroom and shows up as students participating more in the daily activities, clubs, and events at school.

In addition to higher student engagement, school safety and student behavior are at the highest levels in years. We have remarkably fewer incidents involving violence or bullying in the first two months than in any of the last 6 years. Thanks to our strong partnership with the Sonoma Police Department and our Community Resource Officer, we have seen a significant reduction in any gang-related activity in and around the school. This translates to a calmer, more connected campus community where students and adults build strong relationships.

Many factors contribute to the significant changes at our high school, but our staff is a primary one. Sonoma Valley High is fortunate to have a dedicated staff, many of whom have worked and taught in our district for a long time. They have given years of service to our students. This is paired with the steady, caring leadership of Principal Kiss, Assistant Principal Dowdy, and Assistant Principal Schloesser. The dedication and continuity of the adults at SVHS make all the difference in creating something special for our students.

Sonoma Valley High School has an incredible legacy, and it continues to evolve both with and for our students. If you haven’t been part of the school for a while, come and see for yourself what we are talking about. You can sign up for a school tour, attend the arts showcase, or come to one of our many sporting events. In fact, come to Midgley Field this Friday night for our final Football game, which is also Senior Night. Junior Varsity begins at 4:30pm, and the Varsity game starts at 7:00pm. Come out and experience our Dragon Pride!

In partnership,

Dr. Jason Sutter, Superintendent

Sonoma Valley Unified School District