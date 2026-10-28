Sonoma County Outlines Voting Options for Residents Who Have Not Received Ballots

In response to reports that some Sonoma County voters have not received their vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election, the Registrar of Voters is reminding residents that they can obtain replacement ballots or vote in person.

The Registrar of Voters has not determined how many voters may be affected or why some ballots have not arrived. In some cases, voters who reported not receiving ballots later found their original ballots or received them after requesting replacements. The County’s ballot printing vendor delivered the ballots to the U.S. Postal Service between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9, and postal officials have reported no delivery delays.

“We want voters to know they still have options if their ballot hasn’t arrived,” said Evelyn Mendez, Sonoma County registrar of voters. “They can get a replacement ballot at our office or vote at any open Vote Center. If you’re unsure what to do, please contact us. We’re here to help.”

As of Oct. 26, the Registrar of Voters had issued 3,275 replacement ballots at the request of voters. During the entire November 2024 general election, the office issued 6,414 replacement ballots. Replacement ballots are issued for several reasons, so these figures do not indicate how many ballots may have been lost or delayed.

Voters who have not received their ballots can take the following steps:

Visit the Registrar of Voters Office: Voters can obtain a replacement ballot at 3880 Brickway Blvd., Suite 200, in Santa Rosa, near the Sonoma County Airport. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can complete their ballots there or take them home.

Vote at a Vote Center: Seven Vote Centers opened Oct. 24, and another 25 will open Oct. 31, bringing the total to 32 countywide. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Election Day, Nov. 3, when all locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot, obtain a replacement, conditionally register to vote or use accessible voting equipment. Locations and hours are available at SoCoVotes.com.

Request a replacement ballot by mail: Voters can request a replacement ballot by mail until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. With Election Day approaching, the Registrar recommends voting in person if possible.

Get help voting: Voters who cannot travel to a Vote Center may authorize someone to pick up a ballot for them. Instructions are available on the Registrar’s Forms page. The Remote Accessible Vote-by-Mail System also allows eligible voters to access and mark ballots electronically for printing and return.

Voters who need transportation to a Vote Center can ride public buses for free on Election Day. Sonoma County Transit, Santa Rosa CityBus and Petaluma Transit will offer fare-free rides on all fixed-route services Tuesday, Nov. 3, regardless of passengers’ origins or destinations. Route and schedule information is available on each transit agency’s website.

The Registrar of Voters encourages anyone who has not received their ballot or needs assistance voting to contact the office at (707) 565-6802 or [email protected]. Additional election information is available at SoCoVotes.com.