Sonoma Ecology Center: Under the Same Sky

How Sonoma Valley is caring for its home, and what comes next

On a clear evening at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, you can watch the moon rise over the hills while the valley below goes quiet. For many of us, that view is familiar. This year, for hundreds of local kids, it was brand new.

This is the part of Sonoma Ecology Center’s work that is so inspiring when you see it in person. A student crouched in the dark, holding perfectly still as a scorpion glows under a blacklight in an open palm. A favorite trail is still open because volunteers show up, season after season, with shovels and loppers. A family in the Springs walking their property alongside a crew, deciding together what to clear so the next fire season feels a little less frightening.

None of these moments happen by accident. They happen because people here have decided this place is worth looking after.

A people-powered park

Sugarloaf is often called a people-powered park, and the description is literal. Its accessible trails, inclusive programs and meaningful experiences are made possible for the community by the community. Thousands of volunteer hours keep its trails open, programs running and the park operating, given by people who simply want the park to be there for the next generation.

A first night under the stars

As the largest provider of environmental education in Sonoma Valley, we see what a single night outdoors can do for a young person: the nervous laughter at dusk, the questions that won’t stop once the stars come out, the excitement of waking up in a tent. This year we’re doubling our overnight programs, giving more than 500 students their first campout under the stars. For many, it will be the first time they truly feel at home in the landscape they grew up in.

Ready for a changing climate

Across more than 1,400 acres, Sonoma Ecology Center is working with trusted partners and neighbors to plan, prepare, and build a more fire-resilient Sonoma Valley, protecting both communities and the wildlands that surround them. We bring an extra element, so work is done to improve biodiversity and hold onto and release water slowly. It is patient, practical work: thinning overgrown brush, favoring native plants and healthier trees, planning street by street with households to understand their risk, and role, helping keep our community safe and our ecosystems thriving.

What comes next

As our community’s needs grow, Sonoma Ecology Center is called on to do even more: connect more students to nature, care for our public lands, help our neighbors prepare for a changing climate, and bring people together to imagine and take action for a better future.

That’s why, this season, as we launch our year-end appeal, we’re inviting everyone who loves this Valley to be part of it. A gift of any size helps put a child in a sleeping bag under the stars, keeps a trail open for another year, and makes another neighborhood a little safer.

Look at what we’ve done together, and imagine all we can still achieve.

Give at sonomaecologycenter.org/donate.