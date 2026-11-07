El Niño Is Bringing the Rain. Don’t Let It Bring the Rats, Too!

With a strong El Niño expected to bring a very wet winter to much of the North Bay, now is a good time to prepare your home and property.

When the weather turns cold and wet, rats look for warm, dry places to shelter. Your home, garage, shed or other outbuildings can become an inviting place for them to settle in. The best way to deal with rats is to keep them out in the first place!

Start by inspecting the outside of your home for potential entry points. Seal cracks, gaps and openings, paying close attention to areas where pipes and wires enter the building, as well as around garage doors. Check that vent screens are secure and in good condition. Rats can squeeze through a hole the size of a quarter, so even small gaps are worth sealing. Rats are skilled climbers, so trim tree branches and vines away from your roof and check roof vents and eaves.

Don’t forget to remove food and water sources, too! Store pet and human food in sealed containers. Clean up crumbs and spills, empty garbage regularly, and make sure compost bins are tightly closed. Pick up fallen fruit and spilled bird seed to reduce food sources. Fix leaks and eliminate standing water around your property whenever possible.

Your yard can also provide places for rats to hide. Keep firewood, piles of debris, vegetation and other clutter away from the house. Check your garage, attic, crawl space and other storage areas for signs of rodents, including droppings, gnaw marks or nesting material.

Already Have Rats? Snap traps are one of the most effective ways to control rats around your home. Rats are naturally cautious about new objects in their environment. If they are avoiding a trap, try placing bait on an unset trap for several days. Once the rat becomes comfortable feeding from it, set the trap.

When placing traps, focus on areas where you have seen signs of rats or where they are likely to travel, such as along walls, behind appliances, near entry points and in attics or crawl spaces. Set traps perpendicular to the wall with the trigger or treadle end facing the wall. Always use caution around children and pets and follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions.

A little preparation now can go a long way toward keeping rats outside where they belong.

If you are experiencing a rodent problem and need advice, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District can help. We provide free rodent inspections to help determine the species, locate entry points around your home, and identify conditions that may attract rodents, along with giving recommendations to prevent future problems.

Call us at 707-285-2200 to schedule a free rodent inspection or submit a service request online at www.msmosquito.org.

Learn more about rodents and ways to reduce rodent problems at www.msmosquito.org/rats.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District’s programs and services are funded through property taxes and benefit assessments, and are provided to all residents in Marin and Sonoma counties at no additional cost.