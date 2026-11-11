City of Sonoma Welcomes Dr. Amanda Chehrezad as Administrative Services Director

The City of Sonoma is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda Chehrezad as its new Administrative Services Director, beginning November 13, 2026.

The newly established position is an important addition to the City’s executive leadership team, providing dedicated oversight of financial management, budgeting, human resources, risk management, and information technology. Chehrezad will work closely with the City Manager and departments across the organization to strengthen internal operations, support long-term financial and workforce planning, and help ensure the effective delivery of City services.

Bringing Extensive Experience to Sonoma

Chehrezad brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning local government, federal programs, international nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.

Most recently, she served as Administrator of General Services, District Treasurer, and Interim General Manager for the Cosumnes Community Services District in Elk Grove, California. There, she oversaw finance, human resources, information technology, facilities, and capital projects for an agency serving approximately 210,000 residents with an operating budget of $190 million.

Her career has also included extensive international experience. As Chief Operations Officer of USA Girl Scouts Overseas, based in Tokyo, she led operations supporting Girl Scouts in 93 countries. She also managed international women’s leadership programs through the U.S.-Japan Council’s TOMODACHI Initiative and directed U.S. Department of State law enforcement training programs in Mexico City.

Chehrezad holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Temple University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.

Getting to Know Amanda

Chehrezad lives in Davis with her husband and youngest son, while her two daughters attend college in California. Outside of work, she enjoys cooking, gardening, and Spanish-language telenovelas.

She looks forward to getting to know Sonoma, exploring the surrounding valley, and working with City staff, the City Council, and community partners.