Sonoma Valley Hospital Reports Financial Improvement

Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Ben Armfield reported that Baker Tilly, the District’s independent financial statement auditor, presented the FY26 audit results to the Finance Committee on October 27. The firm issued an unmodified, or unqualified, opinion, the most favorable audit opinion, finding that the District’s financial statements fairly present its financial position and results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The auditors reported no material uncorrected misstatements and identified no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in internal controls.

After the year-end closing entries, the District reported positive operating income of approximately $673,000 on its internal reporting basis and a $7.0 million increase in net position, including Foundation contributions. The final FY26 results reflect an improvement of more than $5 million in operating performance over the prior year. The Board approved the audit review.