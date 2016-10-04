City of Sonoma goes “Evergreen”

Posted on October 4, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The City of Sonoma will be the first in the county to switch all of its electric accounts to Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen or 100% clean power option. This means all of the electric for the city will come from the geysers, no carbon footprint will be created to produce the city’s energy.

This is move was strongly supported by city manager Carol Giovanatto and the entire city council, which voted 5 to 0 to support it at the 10/3/16 council meeting. The $19,500 per year cost to have Evergreen energy brings with it multiple benefits, and was seen by the City Council as an overwhelmingly solid policy choice. Evergreen was characterized by the council and members of the public as a proactive leadership move by the city, coming at a time when the Climate Action Plan (CAP) is in limbo from a CEQA lawsuit.

Jeff Syfers, of Sonoma Clean Energy, sent a letter to the city noting that Sonoma will serve as an example for other cities and residents to follow suit. If residents choose Evergreen, their home and business energy use will be 100% emissions-free, this can include all power tool use. Should residential gas-powered equipment be replaced by corded and battery powered tools, this would bring Sonoma to the vanguard of world climate protection.

Sonoma Clean Power is Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA. With Sonoma choosing Evergreen, having CCA power means Sonoma is choosing a solid measure from Climate Action 2020. This will add to Sonoma’s contribution to regional greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation and likely go a long way to bringing Sonoma up to the middle of the pack of small cities in the county. It remains to be seen what the actual metric ton equivalent of carbon saved will be, but the number likely will be substantial, especially given the carbon saved through both power generation and use.

The city currently does not have dedicated monies in its budget to pay staff to work on Climate Action 2020, yet for a mere $19,500 per year, every time electrical power is drawn, this will be a greenhouse gas mitigation by the city. The council clearly sees this as a smart move by the city with multiple benefits: it meets staff budget economies, satisfies regional climate policy, and rallies the troops in the city and county.

In terms of electric car and vehicle fleet charging stations, the city can now move to the front of the line of cutting edge energy policy. The public, and tourists, can be offered 100% clean power vehicle charging. Public Works can think of gradually switching to electric tools and electric city vehicles and thereby add even more to the city’s climate mitigation profile.

Members of the public in attendance, including Tom Conlon of Transition Sonoma, Fred Allebach of the CSEC, former Mayor Larry Barnett and council candidates Jack Wagner and Amy Harrington, voiced sentiments that not only is Evergreen the right thing to do in the face of a serious global climate crisis, it gives good news to plugging our tourism industry as legitimately green, and helps to frame Sonoma as a place to hope even more sustainability ideas will take hold.