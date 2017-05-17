“Due to unforeseen circumstances…”

Posted on May 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Melissa Canaday opened her moving testimonial at the Sonoma Overnight Support fundraising luncheon in Burlingame Hall on May 13 with these words. She praised The Haven shelter, operated by S.O.S., where she was able to shower, wash her clothes and get warm meals, all the while living in her car.

When at last she was accepted to rent in Fetters Apartments, the shelter staff helped with her move. Kathy King, executive director of S.O.S. thanked Melissa for the great courage to tell her story in public at the annual Mother’s Day brunch.

Maddie Murray, SOS food coordinator, shared her dynamic, moving story about why she chose to work there, after a 400-hour internship with the organization. The Sonoma native lived abroad and in the East with her Navy family, but wanted to return to her roots, and believes that helping feed the hungry here is her calling.

The event also featured the presentation of a Compassionate Service Award from Cindy Vrooman, president of the board, to Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley for advocating overnight homeless parking in front of The Haven.