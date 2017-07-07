Questions over shake-up at Family Resource Center

Posted on July 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Community members are questioning the recent restructuring of the Family Resource Center at El Verano School and the dismissal of its parent engagement coordinator, Mario Castillo.

That job is being expanded into two part-time slots that will be staffed by parents of current El Verano students. Creation of the Community/Parent Liaison and the Administrative Assistant positions will result in both a cost savings and longer hours, said Winnie Farwell of La Luz, which administers the Center.

But a substantial group of community members, volunteers and school parents question the decision to terminate Castillo, a fulltime employee who has been at the Center since it opened in April of 2015 (shown). Indications are that the facility had been enjoying success, was accomplishing its stated goals as a community school, and had been growing and thriving as staffed.

Claudia Robbins, a retired Early Childhood professor who volunteers in the Family Resource Center as a citizenship teacher, told The Sun, “I have seen first-hand that FRC programs have empowered parents to help their children learn, to recognize their children’s actual academic levels, and to better advocate and partner with their children’s teachers.”

Robbins also mentioned the weekly Elder Salon, created when the Center opened, that brings neighborhood seniors together. “The Center is a model for all communities: a true community school, where parents and other community members meet and work together,” she said.

Parent Bertha Carreras stated that Castillo “worked tirelessly to help her and her children” access many educational opportunities. She also said that she has often seen parents wait to be helped by Castillo, even when other staff was available.

Another El Verano mother, Flor Canela, spoke of the importance of having a man in the position of supporting parents, saying that his experience and strength helped them be stronger leaders, active in their children’s education. She stated that she has “personally seen many people be empowered to be better parents.”

Roxana Fonseca agreed, emphasizing the importance to El Verano parents of having a fulltime coordinator, someone experienced in many areas, including education, health and wellness, and immigration.

School parent Hugo Tinoco added that Castillo had worked tirelessly to help parents become involved in their children’s education. He said that whatever the parents needed, Castillo “never said no.” Tinoco expanded saying, “even though it is a job, one has to have style to be there, and he had what it takes.”

La Luz Executive Director Juan Hernandez stated, “We wish to express our appreciation to Mario Castillo, for his services in helping organize and operate the (Center).” A benefit of the restrucring, he said, is the expansion of mental health services, “as well as a way to improve the potential for increased grant funding in the near future.”

Betzy Chavez will continue as director.

As highlighted in a Sun feature article in 2015, Castillo’s was a pivotal role at the Center. It was the success of a pilot program of parent engagement that was a persuasive factor in the S.H. Cowell Foundation’s original decision to fund a community school at El Verano, in collaboration with La Luz. Castillo originally developed the Parent University program as a parent volunteer.

Subsequently the El Verano Parent-Teacher Organization decided to continue and expand the parent engagement effort, and hired Castillo to do it. When the Family Resource Center opened in April 2015 La Luz hired him as Parent Engagement Coordinator.

The Parent Engagement program, under Castillo’s leadership, has provided the school and district with more parent volunteers than any other District site, including people who in turn have led new groups of parents. These successful numbers have contributed to the S.H. Cowell Foundation’s renewal for 2016 and 2017 of the grant that funds the Family Resource Center. Presenting this spring at a school board meeting, Chavez reported great improvement in test scores at El Verano School, and cited the FRC Literacy Program that helps parents work with their children.

Castillo told The Sun that on the morning of June 19, after starting the day working with parents, he was asked to meet with Juan Hernandez, who told him that his position was terminated. He added that he had never received a negative evaluation or any other indications that his job was on the line, not in weekly team staff meetings that included a check-in with La Luz, nor in his formal annual evaluations.

At deadline, Hernandez was on vacation and not available for additional comment. Maite Iturri, principal of El Verano School, was also not available for comment; She was at Columbia Teachers College in NYC studying to strengthen El Verano’s reading and writing program.