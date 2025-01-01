Historical Society Lecture: Nicholas Carriger – Benevolent Pioneer of Sonoma

The first Sonoma Valley Historical Society lecture for 2025 will be “Nicholas Carriger – Benevolent Pioneer of Sonoma” by Peter Meyerhof.

The lecture will be held in Room 110, on Saturday January 18 at 11 A.M. at the Sonoma Community Center, located at 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma.

Nicholas Carriger came to Sonoma in 1846 after traveling over 2000 miles from Missouri by wagon train. Arriving shortly after the Bear Flag Rebellion, he joined the U.S. Navy and saw action at Monterey and Benicia. During the Gold Rush, he struck it rich on the American River and came back to Sonoma to purchase 1000 acres from General Vallejo where he established his successful farm.

Local Historian Dr. Peter Meyerhof will give a presentation about the life of Nicholas Carriger, an early pioneer who brought his family west from Missouri in 1846 and eventually purchased a large parcel of land west of town at the base of Sonoma Mountain. Although to most, Carriger’s name is familiar today only for the street and the creek named after him, he contributed in many ways to Sonoma.

He was the first American to grow wine grapes in Sonoma Valley and was instrumental in getting Sonoma Valley’s public school system started in the late 1850’s. He was well-respected and sought to assist all, particularly the Native American and the Mexican communities of his day. His story is our history.

Please join Peter Meyerhof, a well-respected local historian and longtime Sonoma Valley Historical Society board member, as he talks about this fascinating man and his many contributions to Sonoma Valley.

$10 general admission, $5 for members and docents.