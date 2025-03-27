Cherry and the DeAmicis: Astrological Tips

By Carole Cherry and Ralph and Lahni DeAmicis of PlanetaryCalendar.com

As Spring begins, we have Mercury and Venus both Retrograde, so personal issues and communication may become a little frustrating, particularly if this impacts personal Planets for you or someone you’re close to or trying to communicate with. Mercury will be Retrograde until April 7th and it is a good time to go back, redo and revise. Pick up that old To Do list and see if some of the things you couldn’t get to are finally ready to get done. Check in with old friends or people you have lost touch with. Re-center yourself and refocus on your health because this transformative month will need you at your best, and remember to behave the way you want to behave instead of behaving and reacting reflexively.

Our first Eclipse of the season happened overnight from the 13th to the 14th of March and the days near the Eclipses are packed with complex Aspects. So many people I talk to feel that this time marks the end of a chapter in their lives and this month will very likely begin the new one. I so often think of Eclipses at test time – this one seems like a final exam. What have you been working on in yourself? Maybe you are trying to be less reactive or to make better food choices. This Eclipse will give you a chance to test how far you have come in those skills, so be aware and on the lookout for opportunities to show yourself and the Universe how well you are doing and your readiness to move on to the next lesson.

With Mercury and Venus retrograde, it is also a really good time to focus on where you are going – what do you want? What needs changing in your life? What does the ideal situation look like or feel like? Spending time meditating on what it is that you really want can help you make the most of these astrological energies to manifest the situation you desire. Talk about it. Think about it. Meditate and really visualize the life you want to live and feel how happy and satisfied that can make you. It will be time well spent.

Also of note this month: Neptune enters Aries on the 30th, which by itself is a big event. The Planet is associated with the gases and chemicals that our modern technological world depends on, so when it moves into the Martial Sign of new beginnings it can signal explosive innovations. As Neptune moves through Aries over the next fourteen years, expect to see a greater awareness of how household and industrial chemicals affect our bodies and an increased move towards personalized pharmaceuticals.

The first seven days of April are filled with Aspects, including Mercury turning Direct on the 7th. So get out your roller skates as you roll into Spring!

Days to watch:

Challenging Days: 3/22 uncooperative; 3/29 emotional – Eclipse; 4/3 argumentative

Supportive Days: 3/24 White Circle! Seize the Day; 3/25 good connections; 3/28 super social; 4/1 social; 4/2 socially activating