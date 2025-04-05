 Press "Enter" to skip to content

About the Hanna Roundabout

It’s unfortunate that people who are ignorant of the design and thought put into the Hanna roundabout keep spouting their ignorance around the “distractions” and limited “view of traffic.” The design of the roundabout was carefully thought out, with input from research on other roundabouts around the world. The area in the middle that limits the view, other than the traffic lanes themselves, was purposeful. The “distractions” are in fact limited due to this design, directing driver focus to the lanes themselves in order to maximize driver attention and traffic safety. Stop spreading misinformation based on your own ignorance of the facts.
–Martin Laney, Sonoma

More from Letters to the EditorMore posts in Letters to the Editor »

    Be First to Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
    Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

    The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)