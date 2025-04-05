About the Hanna Roundabout

It’s unfortunate that people who are ignorant of the design and thought put into the Hanna roundabout keep spouting their ignorance around the “distractions” and limited “view of traffic.” The design of the roundabout was carefully thought out, with input from research on other roundabouts around the world. The area in the middle that limits the view, other than the traffic lanes themselves, was purposeful. The “distractions” are in fact limited due to this design, directing driver focus to the lanes themselves in order to maximize driver attention and traffic safety. Stop spreading misinformation based on your own ignorance of the facts.

–Martin Laney, Sonoma