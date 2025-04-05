About “When Assholes Rule”

Yeah, yeah, I know… There’s going to be those who will say that such language is uncalled for. That crude and vulgar assertions are inappropriate and should only be heard between close friends or peers; such talk is for the Friday night poker game with your buddies.

Well, I think it’s about time to speak up and publicly express our displeasure and frustrations with the current administration’s dismantling of our democracy and rampantly moving the USA toward an oligarchy. The writing is clearly on the wall. If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention.

As they say in the old adage: Call an ace an ace and a spade a spade. I think calling an asshole an asshole is quite appropriate. I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

(well, there is another word or two that comes to mind…)

Thank you, Sun, for having the courage to say it out loud.

Buckle-up kids – it could be a rough ride

– Gregg Montgomery