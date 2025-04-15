In Defense of the Antihero: A Childhood Earth Day Tribute

By Sedra Nathan

Every spring, Earth Day invites us to reflect on our connection to the land—to trees and creeks, gardens and greenways—and I always find myself thinking back to where it all started for me: in comics.

Not the usual heroes, mind you. As a kid, I gravitated toward the antiheroes—the ones who stood a little outside the lines. The ones who, in their own thorny way, fought to protect nature.

Two in particular stayed with me: Poison Ivy and Namor.

Poison Ivy wasn’t just a comic book villain—she was a scientist with a Ph.D. in botany, fiercely protective of the natural world. She didn’t ask for permission. She stood up for the plants, the wild spaces, and the ecosystems no one else seemed to notice. She loved the Earth – it was something sacred. Even now, I know her words: “I am hope and beauty and truth. A symbol of growth in the dark times that are upon us. What am I? I am Poison Ivy.”

As a kid, I wanted to be her. If I’m honest, I still kind of do. Hope – Beauty – Truth. Come on. Who wouldn’t want to be an amazing, red-haired, green-skinned goddess of a woman—who embodied hope beauty and truth!?!? And a botanist and geneticist—with a fierce devotion to plant life? Yeah—that was my life goal right there.

Namor, the king of Atlantis, was just as magnificent. He ruled the oceans with a tidal temper, quick to unleash fury on polluters and careless surface-dwellers. When I learned about oil spills and later, coral bleaching, his anger made sense. He wasn’t trying to be liked—he was trying to safeguard what mattered, his life, his people, his home.

Looking back, I realize these characters offered something nuanced and rare: permission to care deeply, even fiercely, about the things that have no voice. They made protection—of wild spaces, of life itself—feel urgent and alive. Not always genteel, but always essential. Always fundamental. They made sense to me.

Here in Sonoma, Greenlinks is our way of carrying that same spirit forward. It’s more than trails and gardens —it’s a living network of green spaces, pollinator corridors, schoolyards, and healing places. It ensures that nature isn’t just admired from afar or reduced to a scenic trail, but truly experienced, protected, and woven into daily life.

This isn’t just parks and recreation —it’s parks and wellness.

This is about connection, community, and designing spaces where people can thrive.

Because healthy places support healthy people, and healthy people build strong, resilient communities. It’s all connected—well-being, environment, and the ways we move, gather, and grow together.

An age-friendly society isn’t just one with sidewalks and benches—it’s one that nurtures well-being at every stage of life. And that starts with the spaces we share. Our “third” spaces.

So this Earth Day, I’m thinking about my childhood heroes —the ones known as antiheroes, but who, today, we might recognize as early champions of safe streets, climate resilience, clean water, economic vitality, and livability.

I’m thinking about passion. About people. About what we need to thrive.

And yes, about those fictional characters who first showed me that standing up for the Earth sometimes means standing firm. Sometimes, it means standing apart—though hopefully not too often here in Sonoma.

Loving a garden, a ridgeline, a tree—it isn’t small. It’s the beginning of everything.

And sometimes, it all starts with a comic book and a kid who saw herself in the green.

If this resonates with you—if you’ve ever felt the urge to stand up for the things that can’t speak for themselves—join us. Greenlinks isn’t just an idea; it’s something we’re building together, piece by piece, space by space. Whether you plant a tree, restore a pollinator corridor, join the Valley of the Moon Garden Club or a City or County Commission – or simply walk a path with new eyes, you’re part of this.

Because the best heroes—the real ones—are the ones who show up.