8th Annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Begins May 2

A roster of 20 notable writers will be speaking at the 8th annual Sonoma Authors Festival beginning May 2. The event takes place primarily at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, but a free-to-the-public Authors on the Plaza event takes place on May 3 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. featuring four authors, including popular crime-fiction writer Michael Connelly.

The balance of the festival includes Isabel Allende, Ada Limon, and many others. To see a complete list, visit HERE.