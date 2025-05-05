Praxis Peace Institute Zoom Event May 9: KAZU HAGA Healing from Trauma, Emerging From Collapse

FRIDAY, MAY 9 at 4:00 pm (Pacific) on Zoom

Tickets: $15 for Praxis Members ($20 others) – To Register: www.praxispeace.org

KAZU HAGA

Healing from Trauma, Emerging From Collapse

Kazu Haga is the founder and director of the East Point Peace Academy, a trainer and practitioner of nonviolence and restorative justice, and a core member of Building Belonging, the Ahimsa Collective. He became an active nonviolence trainer in the global justice movement in the 1990s, and has since led many workshops worldwide. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Martin Luther King Jr. award and the Gil Lopez Award for Peacemaking. He teaches non-violence, conflict resolution, restorative justice, and also organizes mindfulness sessions in prisons, high schools, and for youth groups and activist communities internationally. He is the author of “Healing Resistance” and “Fierce Vulnerability: Healing from Trauma, Emerging from Collapse.” The latter takes the reader on an extraordinary journey that details the biology, psychology, and spiritual commitment that systemic change requires in the personal, social, and political arenas. A brilliant and life-changing book which we will discuss in this program.