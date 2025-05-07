School Superintendent Announces Her Departure

“It is difficult to share this. I am not returning for the next school year.” Dr Jeanette Rodriguez-Chien, Superintendent of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, made this announcement at the end of the State of the District event she had led Tuesday May 6 in the Little Theater at Sonoma Valley High School. About 150-200 people, including District teachers and staff, parents, students and community members were present.

Dr Chien prefaced her announcement with the mention that this was the year of school closure. But without elaborating on that topic, other than stating she had enjoyed being in Sonoma, she informed the crowd of her imminent departure. Chien was selected to direct the District in the spring of 2023, and began work in June. She succeeded Dr Adrian Palazuelos.

The agenda for the May 8 Board of Trustees meeting includes an action item on the rehiring of Dr Chien, with the information that she would receive an almost 10% raise for the upcoming school year, to a total of $265,853.

The State of the Union itself was not the talk or presentation that its name implies. It was a celebration of the year, with student performances, and recognition of outstanding people and programs within the District, including both students and staff; and appreciation of community partners. For the recognitions and awards, Dr Chien was joined by the two trustees present, Board President Catarina Landry and Vice-President Jason Lehman.