 Press "Enter" to skip to content

For Whom Doth The Bell Toll?’ 

In memoriam to Sonoma’s KSVY Radio co-founder and veteran broadcast producer, John Myers, who died suddenly and mercifully exited this life quickly a few days ago.

When your 74-year-old co-host, born in the same year as you, doesn’t show up for the Wednesday gig because he’s dead that morning at his house, that’s cause for pause. 

The reminders of my mortality come more frequently every year, but this one felt like cymbals in my ear. No more time to waste on trivia.

RIP to a real Madman, veteran broadcaster and producer, and a West Coast music scene hipster with a gift for photography, a great work ethic, an aesthete’s taste for music and adventure, and an artist’s curiosity, always learning and growing, always fully present.

He will be missed.

Ben Boyce, Sonoma 

More from Letters to the EditorMore posts in Letters to the Editor »

    Be First to Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
    Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

    The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)