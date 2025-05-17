For Whom Doth The Bell Toll?’

In memoriam to Sonoma’s KSVY Radio co-founder and veteran broadcast producer, John Myers, who died suddenly and mercifully exited this life quickly a few days ago.

When your 74-year-old co-host, born in the same year as you, doesn’t show up for the Wednesday gig because he’s dead that morning at his house, that’s cause for pause.

The reminders of my mortality come more frequently every year, but this one felt like cymbals in my ear. No more time to waste on trivia.

RIP to a real Madman, veteran broadcaster and producer, and a West Coast music scene hipster with a gift for photography, a great work ethic, an aesthete’s taste for music and adventure, and an artist’s curiosity, always learning and growing, always fully present.

He will be missed.

Ben Boyce, Sonoma