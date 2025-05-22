Catalyst Fund Hosts Annual Awards

The Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund hosted the annual Sonoma Valley Star Volunteer Awards at the Vintage House on Saturday May 3, where 43 nonprofit organizations honored 44 of Sonoma Valley’s most active and dedicated community volunteers during the ceremony. The public event was attended by over 200 guests, including representatives from each nonprofit organization.

Sonoma Valley Catalyst, a fund of Community Foundation Sonoma County, mobilizes philanthropic support and combines grantmaking with innovative approaches to address Sonoma Valley’s biggest challenges.

The Star Volunteer Awards provides an annual opportunity for nonprofit organizations to recognize a volunteer who has made a significant contribution to their organization and the Sonoma Valley.

This year Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund presented awardees with a special trophy, as well as certificates of recognition from Sonoma County District 1 Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo and United States Congressman Mike Thompson.

The event featured an address by Angela Ryan, Catalyst’s executive director, who spoke of the “astounding number of people in Sonoma Valley who self-identify first and foremost as a volunteer.” Ryan said that “as we face the very real and significant challenges of today and tomorrow, we can take some comfort in knowing that, at least on the local level, we are fortified by the incredible spirit of volunteerism that unites us.”

The Star Volunteer Awards were created in 2008 to highlight the work of Sonoma’s nonprofit organizations and the volunteers who are the heart and soul of the community. This year’s celebration was generously supported by long-time





