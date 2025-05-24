Upper Sonoma Overlook Trail Reopens Following Accessibility and Drainage Improvements

The City of Sonoma has announced that the Upper Sonoma Overlook Trail has reopened on schedule following a planned closure for repairs and trail improvements. The work, completed over five hitches by crews from the American Conservation Experience (ACE) in partnership with the Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards, focused on enhancing trail accessibility and improving drainage to ensure a safer, more sustainable trail experience for all users.

Key improvements include:

Evening out slopes along steep sections of the upper loop to improve accessibility

Installation of steps in select areas to provide safer footing and ease elevation changes

Construction of rock retaining walls using native materials to enhance drainage and trail stability

These targeted improvements were made to specific segments of the upper loop and are designed to make the trail more enjoyable while protecting it from future erosion.

We’re grateful to the dedicated ACE crews and the Overlook Trail Stewards for their hard work—and to the community for your patience during the closure.

Plan Your Hike

Now that the upper loop is back open, visitors can once again enjoy the full Overlook Trail experience. Trail maps and information are available at overlookmontini.org.