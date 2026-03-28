Sonoma Valley Library to Feature Artist Kathleen Truax

The Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library are pleased to feature Kathleen Truax in the April Artist Showcase.

Ms Truax’s painting style ranges from abstraction to realism. The subject material is unlimited, including landscapes, seascapes, portraits, figures, and still life. She is especially drawn to painting water. A highlight of her artistic life is having a painting accepted by the de Young Museum 2023 Open.

The Artist Reception is Friday April 10 4-5:30.

Forum Room

Sonoma Valley Library

755 West Napa St.

Sonoma

Exhibit will be open through the month of April