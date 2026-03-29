Sonoma Botanical Garden presents: Spirit Guides

Sonoma Botanical Garden (SBG) continues its now annual tradition of presenting monumental works of art within its forests and fields with Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles, on view April 10 through September 7, 2026. Created by the workshop of Mexican artists Jacobo and María Ángeles, brightly colored and richly patterned sculptures depict imaginary hybrid animals that act as both spirit guides and astrological embodiments of human character. Inspired by the Zapotec calendar, the exhibition features eight large sculptures organized by Denver Botanic Gardens. Its presentation at SBG is made possible through the generosity and vision of the KHR McNeely Family Foundation.

The Oaxaca-based duo was inspired by an ancient Zapotec stone calendar on view in the Museum of Cultures of Oaxaca. Indigenous to southern Mexico, Zapotec culture is deeply connected to plants, seasons, and animals. The artists explain: “A Zapotec legend tells that on the day you were born, a little animal came running or flying—your protector in this world. This animal is your tona, a creature with whom you share your destiny and soul. In addition to your tona, you have a nahual determined by your birth year—this creature is a spirit animal with personality traits similar to yours.”

The Ángeles team used this as an imaginative jumping-off point for their own interpretations of the calendar and zodiac, filling in the blanks with their own mythical creations. For example, cranes and camels are included in the exhibition but are not featured in Zapotec cosmology—instead, the artists chose to depict them for their dynamic shape and form.

The fiberglass sculptures included in the exhibit are monumental, at nearly eight feet tall and up to nine feet wide and four feet deep. They were created through a multistep process that includes conceptual sketches, renderings of small wooden sculptures and fiberglass casting. Artisans at the workshop then paint the sculptures with colorful, intricate geometric patterns inspired by Zapotec and other Indigenous designs, each with their own unique meaning.

“Spirit Guides reminds us that gardens hold memory, spirit, and wisdom,” says Jeannie Perales, Executive Director, SBG. “This dynamic exhibition invites us to experience the Garden not simply as a landscape, but as a living place of connection—one that reflects and welcomes the rich cultural diversity of Sonoma County and beyond.”

Integrated throughout the exhibition, QR codes connect visitors directly to the Bloomberg Connects app, offering free, expert-curated content that provides deeper insight into the artworks and cultural context. The sculptures are also accompanied by bilingual interpretive signage, and a special family-friendly activity sheet offers visitors the chance to hunt for special symbols and shapes within the painted surfaces.

Many of the sculptures will be sited within Sonoma Botanical Garden’s California Native Plant Demonstration Garden, significantly expanded in tandem with Spirit Guides and developed through a dynamic, new partnership with design experts from the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, CA, one of the world’s finest dry and climate-resilient gardens. The reimagined native plant landscape surrounding the Welcome Center and along the California Oaks Trail elevates the Garden’s commitment to modeling sustainable, water-wise design. New plantings from the broader California Floristic Province, including regions that extend into Mexico, create a powerful connection between Spirit Guide’s cultural origins and the landscape itself. As SBG Curator of Living Collections Michael Wenzel notes, “It is interesting to think of the cultures and plants, both ancient and contemporary, spanning a geography, where we can appreciate the diversity, resilience, and adaptability in both realms.”

Complementary programs include a special artist residency with Jacobo and María Ángeles May 27-30, 2026. The visiting artists will offer a Botanical Briefing talk on May 28 about their artistic process, cultural influences, and the stories embedded within their sculptures. On May 30, the public has the very rare opportunity to work hands-on with the artists to create a personal nahualito—a small spirit guide inspired by the rich traditions of Zapotec culture. Throughout the summer, the Garden’s Acoustic Sunsets concert series with a special monthly Noche Latina night, as well as the family-friendly Sunday Funday series extend the exhibition experience beyond the landscape, bringing music, culture, and community together in the Garden. Program details as follows:

Botanical Briefing: The Artists Behind Spirit Guides

Thursday, May 28, 2026; 12:00–1:00 p.m.

$10 for members, $20 for non-members. Includes Garden admission.

Join artists Jacobo and María Ángeles for a special talk exploring the creative vision behind their vividly imagined, monumental sculptures. Through this presentation, they will share insights into their artistic process, cultural influences, and the stories embedded within their richly patterned, brightly colored sculptures.

Paint Your Own Spirit Guide Workshop

Saturday, May 30, 2026; 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

$78 for members, $95 for non-members | Includes Garden admission.

Join the Spirit Guides artists for a vibrant, hands-on workshop where you’ll paint your own wooden nahualito—a small spirit guide inspired by the rich traditions of Zapotec culture. Guided step-by-step by the artists, you’ll explore the symbolism, stories, and cultural meaning behind these fantastical creatures while learning traditional painting techniques that bring each figure to life. All materials provided.

Acoustic Sunsets & Noche Latina

Wednesdays, May 6–September 16 (No concerts on June 10 or July 1); 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Noche Latina dates: May 27, July 8, July 29, & August 26

Free for Garden members and included with general admission for non-members

Throughout the summer, each Wednesday evening is a vibrant, after-hours Garden gathering with live music, wine tasting, and more. In partnership with Spirit Guides, the concert series includes monthly Noche Latina evenings celebrating Latin music and culture from mariachi to classical Spanish guitar.

Sunday Funday

Sundays, June 14, July 12 & August 9

1:00–4:00 pm

Free for Garden members and included with general admission for non-members.

A playful, family-friendly program inviting children of all ages to explore the beauty of the Garden and connect with nature through hands-on, creative experiences. Families can enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, family yoga, live animal presentations, lawn games, and more. Select activities and activations throughout the afternoon will be offered bilingually (English/Spanish).

About the Artists

Jacobo and María Ángeles are a married artist team based in San Martín Tilcajete in Oaxaca, Mexico. Joyful, fanciful, and distinctively patterned, the Ángeles’ animal sculptures embrace both contemporary art and folk art traditions. With increasing demand for their works, the artists employ more than 100 artisans in a workshop that also acts as an art school, offering creatives the opportunity to advance and develop their artistic skills. The workshop’s creations have been exhibited in museums around the globe, including the Museo de Arte Popular in Mexico City and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.