Springs Plaza Funding Still Unspent

As a former member on the Springs MAC (2019-2021), a community leader of the Springs Community Alliance (2012-2019), and a representative on the Springs Redevelopment Advisory Committee (2006-2012) I was deeply involved in the planning for the Springs Community Plaza. Your article referred to Susan Gorin announcing “limited funds to create a Temporary Springs Plaza”. I wanted to bring to the community’s attention that the remaining funds from the Highway 12 Corridor Improvements Project – Phase II – Stage 2 (completed in 2015 and settled in 2017, I believe, was $2 million. Those funds were designated at the time for a plaza in the Springs. Since the money was part of a bond it could not be spend on other county projects. As of 2020 (before I moved out of the area), I confirmed with county budget personnel that at least $1.3 million was still in the county budget (TPW) as available and unspent.

I wanted to share this info as an avenue that should be pursued. Susan Gorin always downplayed the available funding for the Springs Plaza…just as she obstructed the efforts of the Springs Community for over a decade. I hope this helps in your efforts to finally bring a gathering place to the Springs.

Ellen Conlan, Sonoma