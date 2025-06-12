Sonoma Standing Strong in Protest 11am-2pm Saturday

The nationwide protests against the administration in Washington will have a new look in Sonoma Valley Saturday.
People will gather 11:00 to 2:00 in three locations to show their opposition to the authoritarian overreach of the president: up and down Broadway, gathering on the lawn of the Chamber of Commerce building, 651 Broadway; Highway 12 north and south near the Maxwell Park tennis courts; and the Springs “plaza” next to the Boyes Hot Springs Post Office.
Protest organizers from WakeUP Sonoma envision “Lines of people covering Hwy 12 throughout the Valley , …an incredible presence and visual impact.”
People are encouraged to register ahead of the event: https://mobilize.us/s/
c3s0U7, and to complete an anonymous survey about which location they will attend, to help organizers plan for crowd size: https://forms.gle/ B54DrPcxsYHUztXi7. There is also a link to an ACLU Know Your Rights training: Check out the recording in English here, in Spanish here.
