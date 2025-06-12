Sonoma Standing Strong in Protest 11am-2pm Saturday

The nationwide protests against the administration in Washington will have a new look in Sonoma Valley Saturday.

People will gather 11:00 to 2:00 in three locations to show their opposition to the authoritarian overreach of the president: up and down Broadway, gathering on the lawn of the Chamber of Commerce building, 651 Broadway; Highway 12 north and south near the Maxwell Park tennis courts; and the Springs “plaza” next to the Boyes Hot Springs Post Office.