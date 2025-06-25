City of Sonoma General Plan Noise Element Now Available for Public Review and Comment

The Noise Element is a State mandated component of the General Plan. The overall purpose of the Noise Element is to address major noise sources and to promote safe and comfortable noise levels throughout Sonoma. The Noise Element contains goals, policies, and actions that seek to reduce community exposure to excessive noise levels through the establishment of noise level standards for a variety of land uses.

In addition to goals, policies, and implementation actions aimed at limiting exposure to noise in Sonoma, this element also includes definitions of technical terms, standards for acceptable noise levels, a Noise Contours map, and a Noise Assessment Guide to assist the City in flagging possible noise problems and evaluating the need for project-specific acoustical studies.

Background information regarding noise sources and noise conditions is provided in Chapter 7 (Community Noise) of the General Plan Existing Conditions Report.

This element includes the following broad goals addressing Noise throughout the City of Sonoma.

• Goal N-1 Achieve noise compatibility between existing and new development to preserve the quiet atmosphere of Sonoma and quality of life. This goal emphasizes providing protections and recognition of noise sources and promotes the application of standard noise best practices to ensure a compatible community noise environment.

• Goal N-2 Promote vibrant mixed use corridors and active downtown environments while Protecting residential neighborhoods and other Sensitive Uses from Unwanted Noise. This goal recognizes that development along key corridors may be desired, and promotes community noise standards to allow mixed use and multi-family development along local corridors while also protecting nearby sensitive receptors and neighborhoods from unwanted noise.

The entire draft of the Noise Element can be viewed Here