Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Announces Food Collection at Friday Farmer’s Market

The Rotary Club of Sonoma will staff a booth at the Friday Farmer’s Market in Depot Park from 9 am until noon from July 11 through the beginning of September for the purpose of collecting food from Sonoma residents who have harvests beyond their needs.

All food collected on Fridays will go to the food insecure through FISH and SOS, so those who need the food can directly benefit from harvests. Given recent Federal cuts to the food distribution NGOs, this is a way to help when its truly needed.

There are plenty of tomatoes, figs, zucchini, apples and other food that now can go quickly and directly to those in need. We are also able to take canned or packaged food goods.

We look forward to seeing you at our booth the Friday Farmer’s Market at Depot Park where you can drop off your food.

This is an easy way to give back and help those in the community who need the help. Compassion is a gift that delivers benefits in many ways.