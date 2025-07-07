Kathy King Steps Down As Executive Director of SOS

The following letter from Kathy King was recently received here at the Sonoma Valley Sun.

Dear Friends of SOS,

I’m writing to you today with a deep sense of gratitude and immense pride in what we’ve accomplished together at SOS Unity Kitchen.

After 10 years serving as Executive Director, I have made the personal decision to step down from my role.

It has been my absolute privilege to witness firsthand the incredible impact we’ve made in our community. This impact is truly a testament to the collective efforts of our tireless volunteers, our dedicated staff, community partners, businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based congregations, and especially the extraordinary generosity of supporters like you.

Together, we’ve built something remarkable. I am deeply proud of our achievements, including the 76,000 meals we served and delivered to the hungry in our Sonoma community in 2024. Over the years together, we operated The Haven for homeless adults, providing food and shelter, access to showers, use of laundry facilities, and case management.

We provided a Safe Parking program for adults living in their cars and opened a Winter Shelter at Sonoma Alliance Church for those living outside during the cold months. We pivoted during the pandemic and provided local hotel rooms to keep the unhoused warm and safe. We also hosted COVID and flu vaccine clinics. When the need for food and other services increased, we moved from The Haven to Sonoma Valley Grange, and finally, in November 2023, opened our new home, Unity Kitchen.

Thanks to donors like you, private foundations, Sonoma County, and the City of Sonoma, we have been able to serve thousands of people in need since 2009. Every meal, every service, every act of kindness has been made possible because of your support and belief in our mission.

My heartfelt thanks go out to each of you. Your compassion and commitment have created a community that helps those most vulnerable in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Please continue to support SOS. As you know, I often include a quotation in my weekly updates. Because this is my last update, I’d like to end with an Irish blessing:

“May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly on your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand.”

I am eternally grateful for the privilege of serving.

With gratitude,

Kathy King