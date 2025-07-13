For Sale Residential Development Proposed for Doyle Property at 5th Street East and Napa Rd.

The Sonoma Planning Commission will hold a Study Session at its meeting of July 17, 2025 to evaluate proposed site design for a proposed 51-unit or 61-unit multi-family for-sale residential development on an essentially vacant 2.99-acre parcel located at 20455 Fifth Street East, at the intersection of Napa Road.

According to a project narrative provided by the developer:

“The Doyle Property is a +/- 2.96-acre parcel which lies within the City of Sonoma’s Sphere of Influence and Urban Growth Boundary. The parcel has a “Mixed Use” designation in the city’s General Plan. Our application will request annexation, pre-zoning, and entitlement approvals.

Over the past several months, our team has worked to design a community that we believe

reflects both the housing goals and the character of Sonoma. The attached site plan illustrates the proposed building footprints, which will remain consistent regardless of whether the final design includes two- or three-story homes. We are currently exploring two development scenarios:

51 for-sale townhomes, all two-story, 13 deed-restricted units (25%), or

61 for-sale townhomes, two- and three-story, 15 deed-restricted units (25%).

While the first scenario may integrate better into the surrounding neighborhood, the second scenario provides more units for Sonomans and allows the City to better address its RHNA targets and promote housing choice. We look forward to receiving your input on these concepts. Our project’s goals are to:

Advance the City of Sonoma’s goal of providing a range of housing types affordable to different income levels.

Reflect thoughtful site design, with attention to neighborhood compatibility and

pedestrian connectivity.

Create an aesthetically pleasing entrance to an eastern Gateway of Sonoma

Develop “missing middle” housing for first-time homebuyers and young families

Develop a significant number of deed-restricted affordable units per Sonoma’s

Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

Sonoma is a special place and is quite important to our team. We understand the importance of designing a project that makes a positive contribution to the town’s fabric. To that end, we are committed to a collaborative process and look forward to working together with immediate neighbors, all Sonomans, city staff, the City Council, and your commission.”

The narrative is signed by Michael E. Brewer, Development Associate

Study sessions are used to provide information to the Planning Commission, make the applicant available to answer questions and provide an opportunity for public input. No approval or denial decisions are made by the commission at study sessions, no votes are taken, and commission members are cautioned to no make definitive statements about the proposed development.

The full Study Session agenda report can be viewed HERE