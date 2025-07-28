 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sonoma Valley Monoculture

While I enjoy wine, and acknowledge that industry, it’s founders, and many of it’s past and current leaders are an important part of our economy and history, our agricultural ecosystem has been unbalanced for decades, and is now essentially a monoculture. We were a healthier valley in many ways up until the late 20th century. In the 80s, vineyards began to take over, and the diversity of orchards and field crops disappeared. This accelerated the consumption of ground water and the arrival of pests like the glassy winged sharpshooter, as nature attempted unsuccessfully to rebalance the ecosystem. It’s unfortunate that ‘Sonoma Valley agriculture” at least in a balanced sense, is a thing of the past.
— Martin Laney, Sonoma

More from Letters to the EditorMore posts in Letters to the Editor »

    Be First to Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
    Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

    The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)