Sonoma Valley Back to School Health Fair Celebrates 10 Years on August 9

The Sonoma Valley Back to School Health Fair is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone: its 10th anniversary—a decade of community collaboration, generosity, and dedication to student wellness. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 12 –2 PM at Altimira Middle School.

Since its launch, the Health Fair—presented by Sonoma Valley Community Health Center (SVCHC) and the Back-to-School Committee—has brought together passionate committee members, sponsors, donors, and volunteers to support local families. From founding organizers to long-standing partners, this event stands as a powerful example of what a united community can achieve.

Each year, the Health Fair gives free, grade-appropriate backpacks filled with school supplies, to every child who attends. At the Fair, the students and their families can take advantage of health education opportunities, interactive activities, and resource booths to help them start the school year healthy and prepared.

To make this year’s fair a success, SVCHC has set a goal of raising $15,000, to be able to support 500 students. They have raised two-thirds of that goal, and urge the community to help with the last $5000. Every contribution—no matter the size—goes directly toward providing essential supplies. Donations can be made via Network for Good, by check, or in person.

Sara Brewer, CEO of SVCHC, affirmed the importance of this event. “The Health Fair represents everything we stand for at SVCHC: collaboration, accessible health care, and the belief that health and education go hand in hand. When we remove barriers—whether it’s the cost of school supplies or access to health resources—we open doors to opportunity.” The CEO continued, “This 10-year milestone belongs to our entire community—the dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors and donors, partner organizations, and the families who trust us to serve their children.”

Want to help but can’t donate? There are still meaningful ways to contribute! Volunteers are the heart of this event. Whether you’ve helped once or every year, your time and energy make a lasting impact. To volunteer email volunteer@svchc.org, or call 707-939-6070 ext. 198.

For general inquiries, contact events@svchc.org or call 707-939-6070 ext. 212. For donation-related questions, please reach out to donations@svchc.org. SVCHC urges us to come together to celebrate a decade of service—and ensure every student starts the school year ready, supported, and inspired.