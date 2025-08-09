Join Retired Clergy on Sundays for Peace Vigil in Front of Sonoma City Hall

Editor,

We watch dumbfounded as President Trump dismantles the structure of our beloved home: the United States of America. We are outraged as he demolishes the institutions that protect us, ignores court rulings, usurps the constitutional power of Congress, and sidesteps due process for people picked up from their work places by masked, armed personnel.

Who are we? We are seven retired clergymen who have met together weekly for decades — Thursday morning breakfast and Bible study. Our Christian faith and our deep belief in the dignity of every person now prompt us to take action, to protest, to bear witness. We read these words in the book of Joel, “But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream.”, and these words of Jesus in the gospel of Matthew, “ . . . I was a stranger and you took me in, . . . I was in prison and you came to me . . .”

We also note with horror the many parallels between our country today and the Germany of the 1930’s, where a authoritarian dictator cowed his country into odious mechanisms of brutality, racial preference, and annihilation. Enough!

And so we invite you all — people of conscience, people of compassion, people of faith — to join us in peaceful, weekly, stubborn resistance under the theme: Bring Back Democracy. Bring a candle, itself a symbol of radiant hope, as we will also.

We will assemble every Sunday at 5 o’clock, starting on August 17, on the grass in front of Sonoma City Hall. Join us.

Herbert Anderson, Norman Cram, Peadar Dalton, Todd Evans, Bill Hutchinson, Tim Kellgren, Alan Piotter