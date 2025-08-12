Thanks for your wonderful story, David! I did watch “Beautiful” last night and loved the music (which has enhanced and inspired my life for so many years, now in my 88th) and only wish they’d featured more of her triumphal years. She is such a genius!!! I love the way she blessed your life!
— Barbara Jacobsen, Sonoma
Loved the Music in “Beautiful”
