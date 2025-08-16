Solving Sonoma’s Literacy Crisis

Expanded partnership with local schools is getting more students reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

“In Sonoma County, only 41% of 3rd graders are reading on grade level, signaling an urgent need for successful approaches that scale”, according to Dennis Ciancio, PhD, Signal Point Research, LLC.

“For years, the US education system has seen programs intended to address reading. From the early 2000s Reading First program, to states adopting phonics programs, to districts creating new curriculum — while each have shone a light on the reading crisis, very few have resulted in meaningful, large scale change.” Ciancio stated.

“Two local County schools have shown what is possible when an evidence-based model is enacted with fidelity…namely the K-3 Proficiency Project.”

At Apple Blossom Elementary , part of the Twin Hills Union School District in Sebastopol, after just one year of implementing the K-3PP model, 94% of 3rd graders are reading within, at or above grade level based on the STAR Reading Assessment and 83% of all K-3 students scoring proficient based on the same literacy measures.

At Sonoma Charter School, connected to the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, K-3PP has been maintaining impressive results for over four years with 84% of 3rd graders and 80% of all K-3 students are reading within, at or above grade level based on the STAR Reading Assessment.

“These are the strongest outcomes associated with K-3PP implementation to date. Most importantly, results associated with accelerated one year implementation at Apple Blossom are at similar levels as those associated with the sustained fidelity at Sonoma Charter School,” noted Ciancio.

Dr. Amie Carter, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools said, “As Sonoma County works to improve literacy rates, particularly among 3rd graders, we are fortunate to have promising innovation happening right here.”

Based on the recent success of K-3PP, Gary Nelson, Founder of K-3 Innovation, announced the expansion of the model to four new Districts in 2025/2026.

The K-3PP expansion includes communities in:

Cinnabar School District (Petaluma)

(Petaluma) Dunham School District (Petaluma)

(Petaluma) Two Rock Union School District (Petaluma)

(Petaluma) Bennett Valley Union School District (Santa Rosa)

Nelson stated “K-3i is investing more than $1 million to bring our early literacy program to new Districts starting in Fall 2025.”

This expansion would not be possible without the generous support of our two major donors, the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation and the KHR McNeely Family Foundation.

In 2025-2026, K-3PP will reach over 32 additional K-3 teachers and hundreds more students will benefit from the individual and small group reading instruction, dedicated classroom support from K-3PP coaches that empowers staff to do what they do best: TEACH.

The time is now! We cannot afford to wait until middle school to fix a problem that starts at kindergarten.

Amie Carter said, “At its core, K-3PP is about helping every child reach reading mastery by the end of 3rd grade — a milestone that research has proven is critical to a student’s long-term academic success.”

K-3PP is provided to Sonoma County public, charter, and private schools at no cost. K-3 innovation, a local non-profit, supports the program with contributions from businesses, the private sector, and foundations.

Dr. Amie Carter is the Superintendent of Schools for Sonoma County.

Gary Nelson is co-founder of K-3 Innovation, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit.

Dennis Ciancio, PhD, is an educational researcher and the founder of SignalPoint Research, LLC, supporting literacy and learning initiatives across California and across the nation through data-driven evaluation and program design. signalpointresearch.com