Jazz Legend Dick Conte Joins KSVY

Acclaimed broadcaster and pianist hosts Saturday Show

Bay Area cultural icon Dick Conte has joined the roster of volunteer hosts at Sonoma’s non-profit, community-powered radio station, KSVY.

Conte, a legendary jazz pianist and a broadcast fixture in jazz programming at Bay Area radio stations – including KSFO, KKCY, KKSF and KCSM – will host a new program on KSVY. “A Jazz Journey with Dick Conte,” airs Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., bringing his unmistakable voice, encyclopedic knowledge and love for jazz to the North Bay airwaves.

“This is a huge win for KSVY and for listeners who crave curated, meaningful music radio,” said Ronny Joe Grooms, KSVY’s Director of Programming. “Dick’s impact on the Bay Area jazz scene spans over six decades – both on the bandstand and behind the mic. We’re honored he’s chosen KSVY as his new broadcasting home.”

A beloved figure in the world of jazz radio, Dick recently retired from KCSM after a 38-year run, during which time he served as Program Director and/or Music Director. Conte began his career at KJAZ in 1962 and went on to become a fixture at KSFO, KKCY, KKSF, and KCSM. As a pianist, he’s performed at nearly every major jazz festival in the region, and has shared stages with such greats as Tony Bennett, Cassandra Wilson, Eddie Harris, and Doc Powell. He’s a three-time nominee for Gavin Magazine’s Jazz Broadcaster of the Year and winner of the AWRT Kudo Award for Best Radio Music Programming.

“I’m grateful to continue sharing this music I love with listeners,” said Conte. “KSVY embodies what community radio should be — independent, eclectic, and connected to the people it serves.”

A Jazz Journey with Dick Conte continues his mission to elevate jazz as America’s classical music. Each week, listeners can expect a rich tapestry of swing, bebop, vocal treasures, and deep album cuts — along with spotlights on Bay Area musicians and stories from a life steeped in sound.

“I have been a Dick Conte fan for decades,” said recently elected KSVY board president Steve Page. “This is such an exciting development for our KSVY listeners and a wonderful addition to the programming menu at our community station.”

KSVY is now in its 21st year, broadcasting at 91.3 FM from the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Known for its free-form style and local spirit, KSVY delivers over 60 original programs each week, blending music, talk, civic engagement, and cultural celebration.

Listeners can tune in live, across the North Bay, stream worldwide at ksvy.org, or explore the show’s dedicated webpage at ksvy.org/a-jazz-journey, featuring a real-time playlist and archives of recent shows updated weekly.

