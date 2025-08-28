Portrait of Sonoma Valley Seniors: Community Presentation, Sept. 8

The Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund in partnership with Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo are pleased to invite the public to a special community presentation of the Sonoma Valley Senior Needs Assessment.

Sonoma Valley is facing a significant increase in the number of seniors in our community and as such, we face a projected increase in demand for services to accommodate these community members as they age. Over the past year, Catalyst engaged consultants to conduct stakeholder interviews, data analysis, and demographic research to better understand community needs and trends in senior support services, assess how well existing programs and resources are meeting those needs, and identify strategic opportunities for the future. This work builds on significant countywide planning already underway. Sonoma County’s Master Plan on Aging and the new Local Aging & Disability Action Plan are strengthening collaboration and connections across the region. Together, these efforts provide both a broad framework and a focused local portrait of seniors in Sonoma Valley.

EVENT DETAILS

Monday, September 8, 2025

3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Vintage House, Stone Hall (264 First Street East, Sonoma)

Program Highlights

· County presentation on the Master Plan on Aging and Local Aging & Disability Action Plan

· Presentation on Catalyst’s Sonoma Valley Senior Needs Assessment

· Community updates, including:

Introduction of new leadership of key Sonoma Valley senior serving organizations

Sonoma Valley Hospital – Updates / Senior Resource Fair

Today & Together Program (Center for Age Related Dementia Services)

And more

Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo and key County staff will be in attendance, along with many of the partners who contributed to this process. The session will conclude with time for informal connections and conversation. We’ve attached the County’s flyers in English and Spanish for your reference, and here is a link to register in English and a link to register in Spanish.