Update Regarding Board Action on School Consolidation

The following letter has been sent by Rena Seifts, Acting Superintendent of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

Dear SVUSD Community,

After years of study, thoughtful dialogue, and community input, the SVUSD Board of Trustees voted 4–0 to adopt a resolution enabling the District to move forward with the potential consolidation of Prestwood Elementary School following the 2025-26 school year.

This was not an easy decision. The Board and District leadership recognize the deep history and importance of Prestwood in our community, and the decision reflects the difficult realities facing our District as we work to provide the strongest educational opportunities for all students.

Please note that the Board’s resolution is not the final action. The final decision is scheduled for October 9, 2025. Before that date, a detailed school transition plan will be prepared, outlining anticipated community outreach efforts to support students and their families through the elementary school transition. In addition, the District will conduct the required California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) study. Both the transition plan and the CEQA process are important steps to ensure that the community’s voice is heard and that impacts are thoughtfully considered.

We know this news may be difficult, and we are committed to keeping families and staff informed every step of the way. Thank you for your continued engagement and support as we work together to provide equitable and sustainable learning opportunities for all of our students.

Sincerely,

Rena Seifts, Acting Superintendent

Sonoma Valley Unified School District